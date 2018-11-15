GALLERY: Tweed Valley Adventist College students celebrate

FANCY: Caspian Blackwell-Barnes and Lily Marks arrive in style to the Tweed Valley Adventist College formal.

FANCY: Caspian Blackwell-Barnes and Lily Marks arrive in style to the Tweed Valley Adventist College formal. Melissa Belanic

TWEED Valley Adventist College students celebrated in style at their Year 12 formal.

The students posed for our camera at the Coolibah Downs Private Estate, Nerang ahead of their big night last week.

Congratulations to all the students on completing their education.

The remaining high schools in the shire have also celebrated their formals at a host of functions around the Tweed Shire this week after HSC exams are completed.

Tweed Daily News will be previewing some of the glamorous photos over the next couple of weeks.

Watch out for our special formals insert on December 1 , featuring highlights from every Tweed high school formal for the year.