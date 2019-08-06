GALLERY: Who won what at the 2019 BEATS Awards
UKI's Harding's Earthmoving took out the 2019 BEATS Business of the Year Award during a gala event in Murwillumbah on Saturday evening.
BEATS Director Michael Simmons said it was fantastic to see the business "get the recognition it deserves”.
”Harding's Earthmoving is a very well established business in the hinterland that's been running very successfully for many years and its absolutely fantastic to see them get the recognition they deserve,” Mr Simmons said.
They're one of the most successful businesses in the Tweed Valley for decades and it really is fantastic that based on that success over so many years, everyone in the room was excited to see them win as they know how hard they work, how much they give back to the community.”
Mr Simmon's said Blue Ginger Picnics, who took out the Start Up Superstar award, was another highlight of the evening.
"They are a multi-award winning tourism business, very unique, they've won awards at local, regional, state and at a national level, they've only been on the scene for two years and are doing amazing things on the Tweed Coast,” he said.
Excellence in Community Services & Social Enterprise - Tweed Byron & Ballina Community Transport Inc
Excellence in Sustainability - SAE Group Pty Ltd
Excellence in Innovation - Virtus Heritage Pty Ltd
Retail & Personal Services - Luxe Elopements
Business & Professional Services - Summerland Financial Services
Health, Care & Wellness Industries - Rainbow Living Probiotics
Trade, Construction & Manufacturing - Harding's Earthmoving
Tourism & Visitor Experience - North Star Holiday Resort
Outstanding Employer of Choice - Varela & Swift Pharmacy
Outstanding Young Employee - Caitlyn Knight - SAE Group Pty Ltd
Outstanding Young Employee - Sudhager Sivabalan - Smile Street
Outstanding Young Entrepreneur - Aysha Sun - Brandit Creative
Outstanding Young Entrepreneur - Lauren Budd - Misfits Training Club
Outstanding Business Leader - Donna Simone Masing - Global Performance Therapy
Start Up Superstar - Blue Ginger Picnics
Excellence in Micro Business - Artable
Excellence in Small Business - Dona Cholita
Excellence in Business - Harding's Earthmoving
People's Choice Award - Carol's Place
Business of the Year - Harding's Earthmoving