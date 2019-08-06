GALLERY: Who won what at the 2019 BEATS Awards

UKI's Harding's Earthmoving took out the 2019 BEATS Business of the Year Award during a gala event in Murwillumbah on Saturday evening.

BEATS Director Michael Simmons said it was fantastic to see the business "get the recognition it deserves”.

”Harding's Earthmoving is a very well established business in the hinterland that's been running very successfully for many years and its absolutely fantastic to see them get the recognition they deserve,” Mr Simmons said.

They're one of the most successful businesses in the Tweed Valley for decades and it really is fantastic that based on that success over so many years, everyone in the room was excited to see them win as they know how hard they work, how much they give back to the community.”

Mr Simmon's said Blue Ginger Picnics, who took out the Start Up Superstar award, was another highlight of the evening.

"They are a multi-award winning tourism business, very unique, they've won awards at local, regional, state and at a national level, they've only been on the scene for two years and are doing amazing things on the Tweed Coast,” he said.

Excellence in Community Services & Social Enterprise - Tweed Byron & Ballina Community Transport Inc

Excellence in Sustainability - SAE Group Pty Ltd

Excellence in Innovation - Virtus Heritage Pty Ltd

Retail & Personal Services - Luxe Elopements

Business & Professional Services - Summerland Financial Services

Health, Care & Wellness Industries - Rainbow Living Probiotics

Trade, Construction & Manufacturing - Harding's Earthmoving

Tourism & Visitor Experience - North Star Holiday Resort

Outstanding Employer of Choice - Varela & Swift Pharmacy

Outstanding Young Employee - Caitlyn Knight - SAE Group Pty Ltd

Outstanding Young Employee - Sudhager Sivabalan - Smile Street

Outstanding Young Entrepreneur - Aysha Sun - Brandit Creative

Outstanding Young Entrepreneur - Lauren Budd - Misfits Training Club

Outstanding Business Leader - Donna Simone Masing - Global Performance Therapy

Start Up Superstar - Blue Ginger Picnics

Excellence in Micro Business - Artable

Excellence in Small Business - Dona Cholita

Excellence in Business - Harding's Earthmoving

People's Choice Award - Carol's Place

Business of the Year - Harding's Earthmoving