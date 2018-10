GLAMOUR: The girls dressed in their best frocks for their big night.

WOLLUMBIN High School students celebrated in style at their Year 12 formal.

The students posed for our camera at Budd Park in Murwillumbah ahead of their big night last week.

Congratulations to all the students.

Watch out for our special formals insert, featuring highlights from every Tweed high school formal for the year.

