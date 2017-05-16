Game of Love for Tweed festival

Foxxy Eleoyze and Robert J. Grimes will hold Game of Love at the Family Centre on Friday, May 19

ARTISTIC creator Foxxy Eleoyze pushes the boundaries between theatrical performance and workshop space for the Game of Love.

Game of Love, being both educational and entertaining, is relevant for couples and singles.

Created alongside her partner and relationship counsellor Robert J Grimes, Game of Love playfully challenges cultural conditioning and illustrates the different ways that people try to get their love needs met from a close relationship.

"I love creating events that are firstly theatrically entertaining, and yet also have an educational value so that the audience/participants walk away with new insights or a deeper understanding of themselves and others,” Eleoyze said.

"I am passionate about couples understanding each other. Using theatrical performance to demonstrate the dynamics that play out in love relationships, in a safe workshop environment, is a powerful way for people to understand,” Grimes said.

Audiences can just laugh and cringe as they relate to performers acting out the behavioural antics that question their own behaviour in their relationships.