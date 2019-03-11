Game of Thrones’ kill list revealed

Who will be the first to die in the final season of Game of Thrones? Picture: Supplied

GAME Of Thrones is justly famous for killing off beloved characters - so who will be the first to die in the final season?

We know only a handful will make it to the end and, with just six episodes of Game Of Thrones left, there is no time to hang around.

We can confidently predict that at least one well-known character will die in the first episode - and perhaps more than one.

So who will it be? Who will have the honour of being the first to die? Let's take a look at some of the ones most likely to cark it.

Dolorous Edd chances aren’t looking too good. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

BERIC DONDARRION

Former leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners, most famous for being brought back from the dead multiple times by his old mate, Thoros of Myr. Oh, and he's pretty nifty with a flaming sword as well. Obviously he's living on borrowed time as he was killed off in the books a while ago, passing on his resurrected life to Caitlyn Stark to bring her back as Lady Stoneheart. Plus Thoros is dead, so there's nobody to revive him. He's up at The Wall, watching the Night King and his undead mates invade Westeros, so he's definitely in the firing line.

TORMUND

The leader of the remaining Wildlings after the massacre at Hardhome and then the Battle of the Bastards thinned them out. Again, he is up on The Wall, so very close to the action. Hey, we all want the big Wildling to not just survive but live happily ever after with Brienne of Tarth and raise some giant babies. But happy endings are going to be in short supply in GoT season 8. But, on the positive side, if he does go, it means Brienne is more likely to end up with Jaime Lannister.

If little-known Robin Arryn, cousin of the Starks, returns to the show, surely it’ll be to die. Picture: Supplied

DOLOROUS EDD

Lord Commander of the Night Watch, now that Jon Snow is swanning around as King of the North. Given the Night Watch are sworn to stop an undead invasion and forbidden to leave The Wall on pain of death, he's kind of obligated to fight. But there's only about 50 Night Watch left and the Night King is riding an undead dragon at the head of an enormous army, so his chances aren't too good.

ROBIN ARRYN

Who? If you've forgotten him, you're probably not alone. He's the cousin of the Starks and son of mad Lyssa Arryn. You know, the one that was still being breastfed at age 10. Well, he is now the commander of the Knights of the Vale after Littlefinger got his throat slit. If he comes back into the show at all, surely it will be to die. It may be a brief appearance for young Robin as he rides down to Winterfell, only to run into an undead army.

GHOST

Remember him? Jon Snow's faithful direwolf, who took season seven off, probably because they didn't know how to get him onto the back of a dragon. But surely the show has the budget to bring him back, even if it's only to kill him. Ghost is there to defend Jon, which means he's likely to go the way of the rest of the pack of direwolves the Starks found back in season one.

THEON GREYJOY

It's all well and good to kill of minor characters but what about a major one? Theon has been a big player for all seven seasons. He's had his wedding tackle lopped off by Ramsay Bolton and acted like a weasel for pretty much every season. There's only one thing left to do. Give us the pay-off for sticking with him. We must see him save his sister Yara, kill his uncle Euron and then die valiantly. The only question is, will it be in the first episode or will they drag it out a bit?

MELISANDRE

Recall the Red Woman? The witch that brought Jon Snow back to life? She is another one fated to die - in fact she admitted it to Lord Varys last season. But will it be in the first episode? That would be a bit of a shock but at least the ghost of Shireen Baratheon will be cheering.

Melisandre is surely fated to die. Picture: Supplied

JORAH MORMONT

The former traitor of Westeros turned out to be loyal to Daenerys. He even beat greyscale to return to the side of Daenerys Targaryen. Obviously he has one final, vital role to play. That's most likely being he needs to die in a nasty manner saving her life. Could he be first up? It would certainly send a message.

LORD VARYS

The adviser to the Mad King, King Robert, Ned Stark and Joffre is going to die, because Melisandre predicted it. And because, well, most of them are going to die. Does Dany really need his scheming now? So is he the perfect one to kill off early? At least he has the satisfaction of knowing he outlasted Littlefinger.

LYANNA MORMONT

She's the young noble who rallied the North to fight for Jon Snow and declare him a king. She's a fan favourite, cute as a button and brave as a lion (even if she is from Bear Island). That's not a good combination for Game Of Thrones and puts her at risk of getting chopped early on. She should live, we all want her to live - but when has GoT cared about fans' feelings?