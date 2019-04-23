Surprise GoT cameo you missed

Ser Davos Seaworth interacted with a very random guest star on Monday’s episode of Game of Thrones.

Ser Davos Seaworth interacted with a very random guest star on Monday’s episode of Game of Thrones.

It turns out the CIA has eyes and ears everywhere, including the fictional northern stronghold of Winterfell from Game of Thrones.

Former deputy director of the CIA under president Obama, David S. Cohen, has made a surprise appearance on season 8, episode 2 of the popular HBO drama.

Varys, Dany and Jorah were joined by a very unexpected guest star. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO via AP

GAME OF THRONES RECAP: Season 8, episode 2

He joins the likes of Ed Sheeran, Martin Starr and Rob McElhenney as people who have been granted a brief moment on-screen during the popular series.

Ed Sheeran famously appeared in season seven.

The CIA Twitter account posted an image of Cohen as one of the Winterfell residents that gets a bowl of soup from Ser Davos Seaworth during the episode titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms".

"A perk of working for CIA is world travel. Apparently that sometimes extends to other realms," the tweet read. "Little birds," be on the lookout for a former deputy director of ours wandering through #Westeros in tonight's episode of #GameofThrones."

A perk of working for CIA is world travel. Apparently that sometimes extends to other realms…



“Little birds,” be on the lookout for a former deputy director of ours wandering through #Westeros in tonight’s episode of #GameOfThrones. pic.twitter.com/DBIzIFKoju — CIA (@CIA) April 22, 2019

"Way to blow my cover!" the former CIA deputy director joked in response.

It turns out Cohen has a connection to one of the show's creators who orchestrated his brief, unobtrusive cameo. Alex Thomas, Playboy's Washington correspondent, was the first to tweet about the cameo, prompting an initial response from Cohen.

"Former Deputy Director of the CIA David Cohen to appear in the second episode of Game of Thrones (no, I'm not kidding)," he wrote on Wednesday.

"You seem to have good sources in Winterfell," Cohen responded.

"Did they at least give your character a name?" Thomas asked.

"As Arya might say, 'A man has no name'," Cohen said, referencing Maisie Williams' character on the show.

The third episode of Game of Thrones will air next Monday on Foxtel at 11am and 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for news.com.au's recap and podcast analysing the episode.

In the meantime you can subscribe to our podcast, Winter is Here, on iTunes.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission