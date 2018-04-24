Menu
VOTE: Craig Elliot will run for Labor in the NSW seat of Tweed at the upcoming poll in March 2019.
Game on: MP's husband throws hat in ring

24th Apr 2018 10:57 PM

CRAIG Elliot, the husband of Richmond MP Justine Elliot, has thrown his hat in the ring and will contest the seat of Tweed at the upcoming state election.

While NSW voters are not due to go to the polls until March 23 next year, Mr Elliot on Friday announced he had quit his job as a senior policy advisor to Queensland's police minister to focus his attention on running as Labor's candidate in the campaign.

Mr Elliot, who met his partner when they were both serving police officers on the Gold Coast, will try to wrest the seat off Nationals MP Geoff Provest.

Mr Provest has held the seat since 2007 when he defeated Labor's Neville Newell, but his majority was slashed at the last election when he suffered an 18.5 per cent swing to Labor, putting the seat within reach on a 6.4 per cent margin.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot (Labor) with husband Craig and children Alex and Joe.
Mr Elliot, who lives at Nunderi with Justine and their two teenage children, said as a local, he understood the values of the Tweed.

He called on Mr Provest to "come clean” and release the sites canvassed by the government for the new hospital.

"I call on Geoff Provest to get the information out there to the community so the community can be informed about the new hospital in the Tweed,” Mr Elliot said.

"Because it is about the community and matching their expectations but also taking the community with you on those big decisions that influence not only this generation but generations going forward.”

He said the Berejiklian Government was too Sydney-centric.

"There are so many good things about the Tweed and so many good possibilities that can happen in the Tweed,” Mr Elliot said.

"But what we need is a government that actually consults and delivers for the people of the Tweed rather than have a Sydney-centric Liberal-National Government who are spending $2.2 billion on stadiums in Sydney.

"We could build the hospitals, we could build the schools and the roads and have police services that match our community's needs.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot and husband Craig post their vote at Centaur Primary School at the federal election in 2016.
craig elliot justine elliot labor nsw nsw election 2019 tweed election
