A GARBAGE truck driver has been forced to dump a flaming load of rubbish in the middle of a Gold Coast road this morning.

The load caught fire while the truck was driving along Precision Drive, Molendinar at about 9.45am, forcing the driver to dump the rubbish.

Fire crews quickly used foam to extinguish the blaze and the rubbish will be removed from the road shortly.

No one was injured.