Gas leak shuts down servo at Tweed Heads South

A GAS leak at a Tweed Heads South service station has prompted firefighters to set up a 50m exclusion zone.

A Fire Rescue NSW spokesman said the Caltex Woolworths has been shut down, a gas technician called and crews were working to stop the leak.

There are minor traffic delays on Minjungbal Dr and motorists are urged to use caution.

Crews from Tweed Heads and Banora Point were called to the Caltex Woolworths at 10.20am on Monday.

A 4WD can been seen parked at a pump with its hood up.

The spokesman said the gas was leaking from a manifold but could not confirm whether it was coming from a vehicle or a service station line.