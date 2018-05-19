Gazal leads team into pennant final

THE Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club has teed up a finals showdown with Southport Golf Club at Hope Island in the Gold Coast District Golf Association Open Pennant on Sunday.

Led by captain Ben Gazal, Cooly/Tweed trounced Burleigh seven to nil at Arundel Hills last Sunday to sew up first place on the ladder.

It is hard to gain an insight as to who has the upper-hand between Cooly/Tweed and Southport. Both sides finished the general season with five and a half wins out of seven matches. The two teams met head-to-head in round two and squared the match, with Southport ahead all day before Cooly/Tweed fought back to scape out a draw.

Cooly/Tweed Golf Club's Golf Manager Neil Russell said the club is "quietly confident” after managing to gel so well late in the season.

"We're very buoyant. It's a different team that we've had over the past decade and it seems to be one that is really coming together,” Mr Russell said.

The match will be played at Links Hope Island, a neutral course that does not appear during the GCDGA pennant season.

"The course is in good shape and we are genuinely excited about playing it. It really is one of the good tracks on the Gold Coast,” Mr Russell said.

GCDGA PENNANT FINAL

WHO: Coolangatta/Tweed vs Southport

WHEN: Sunday, May 20

WHERE: Links Hope Island