GC2018 partnership takes off

Daniel McKenzie
| 17th Aug 2017 1:58 PM
Marion Charlton, Mark Peters, Peter Beattie and Chris Mills with Borobi at Gold Coast Airport on Thursday, August 17.
Marion Charlton, Mark Peters, Peter Beattie and Chris Mills with Borobi at Gold Coast Airport on Thursday, August 17. Contributed

GOLD Coast Airport (GCA) has been named as an official airport and supplier of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Just over eight months out from the Games, where an estimated 1.5 million people are expected to attend events, GCA and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) made the announcement today (Thursday) at the airport, where the first official GC2018 merchandise store was opened.

Minister for Tourism, Major Events and the Commonwealth Games, Kate Jones, said the partnership would be a game changer, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the region.

"As a result of the Games, close to $3 billion in projects are in the pipeline - new hotels, resorts and tourist attractions - that will transform the Gold Coast into a truly global city long after the Games," Ms Jones said.

"All of this world-class infrastructure will achieve a lasting legacy with better transport links and world-class sporting venues for future generations."

Major redevelopments of the airport's terminal are underway, and are on track to be ready in time for the start of GC2018 in April next year.

GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie said the delivery of a great Games would start on visitors' arrival onto the Gold Coast.

"Our partnership with GCA allows us to work closely with the airport so it is in the best position to deal with the inevitable spike in traffic leading up to, during and after the Games," Mr Beattie said.

GCA chief executive officer Chris Mills said the operational impacts of the Games had long been on GCA's radar.

"Customer experience is at the forefront of our operations and in partnering with GOLDOC we can ensure the experience for Games family and spectators is a positive one," Mr Mills said.

"We will provide that all important first and last impression for thousands of athletes, officials and spectators.

"As a major airport servicing the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales, tourism and events play a critical role in driving visitation to the region, so we are very pleased to support GC2018."

