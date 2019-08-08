Generation wow: Who is the NRL’s best rookie?

Who is the NRL's best rookie? Our field has an Origin star, Kiwi international, leading tryscorer and even a redhead.

How good is it that this bloke’s a Blue? Photo: Phil Hillyard

1. PAYNE HAAS

Broncos, prop

Age: 19

Games: 15

Wins: 7

Tries: 3

Metres PG: 169

Tackle busts: 57

Offloads: 13

OK, so the big unit isn't actually in his first NRL season. But after earning just three top grade games last year before injury, Haas remains eligible for this year's Dally M Rookie gong. Will likely win it, too.

Understanding that apart from getting to a NSW Origin jersey in just 10 games - quicker than even Brad Fittler - this hulking Brisbane prop also owns figures so good, you'd happily see them clad in spandex. Averages 169m per game, which is seventh best in the NRL, and 67m post contact.

A great talent and perhaps the NRL’s coolest name? Photo: Phil Hillyard

2. BRONSON XERRI

Sharks, centre

Age: 18

Games: 16

Wins: 7

Tries: 10

Metres PG: 114

Tackle busts: 55

Line breaks: 15

With apologies to Anthony Xuerub, the Rugby League encyclopaedia has a new clubhouse leader for 'X'. A teenager all tattoos, fast feet and where-did-he-go step, Xerri is not only the quickest Sharks player, but also scores tries like Gorden Tallis threw punches - in bunches. Going viral before even his first game, thanks to a teary call to mum, it's now opposing defenders who the Shire centre is leaving in tears. Sits fifth in the NRL for linebreaks.

Briton Nikora is one of the game’s hidden gems. Photo: AAP Image/Ross Setford

3. BRITON NIKORA

Sharks, second row

Age: 21

Games: 18

Wins: 9

Tries: 5

Metres PG: 88

Tackle busts: 39

Tackles PG: 29.8

Can a rookie play Test football and still miss the podium for Best New Talent? Maybe. But not on our watch. Which is why Nikora, who runs lines as wonderfully as Marlon Brando once uttered them, sits at No.3 on our list. Sure, the Tauranga product isn't producing the type of numbers that make SuperCoach types salivate. But footy games aren't won on spreadsheets. Nor is there an NRL coach anywhere who wouldn't want this fella who, despite once failing to crack even the Keebra Park High School team, is now a New Zealand Test incumbent.

When Maika Sivo says no thank you, you listen. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

4. MAIKA SIVO

Eels, wing

Age: 25

Games: 18

Wins: 11

Tries: 15

Metres PG: 142

Tackle busts: 51

Line breaks: 19

Not so long ago, this bloke was a Fijian cassava farmer. Right now however, the Parramatta rookie leads the NRL for tries, linebreaks and also sits top 10 for most metres. Which matters. Especially given his side isn't exactly scoring like, say, Rock Hudson in the '50s. And despite tackling early on like you might expect a fella who only started playing league in 2013, Sivo has also improved considerably in defence.

Reuben Garrick boasts a complete game. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

5. REUBEN GARRICK

Sea Eagles, wing

Age: 22

Games: 19

Wins: 12

Tries: 13

Metres PG: 99

Tackle busts: 39

Line breaks: 13

Greatest Reuben outside that grilled sandwich all sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and corned beef. More than a genuine contender for NRL top tryscorer, this bustling Gerringong product also exists as the living, breathing, Superman-scoring embodiment of a Manly mob continually playing above what anyone thought possible. Apart from scoring tries, Garrick also converts them. In between, running hard, making tackles, winning.

6. RYAN PAPENHUYZEN

Storm, fullback

Age: 21

Games: 15

Wins: 12

Tries: 6

Metres PG: 99

Tackle busts: 35

Line breaks: 9

Who will ever forget this 80kg livewire tearing up Parramatta in Magic Round? Or Gold Coast Titans more recently? Truly, we've known abattoir boners to finish shifts covered in less blood. Among rugby league's quickest players, the young Stormer is increasingly mixing his blinding acceleration with a strong passing game. Will be interesting to see not only how he develops with some extra weight, but which club will be first to offer him big bucks to leave Melbourne.

Can you ever have too much To'o? Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

7. BRIAN TO'O

Panthers, wing

Age: 20

Games: 10

Wins: 7

Tries: 6

Metres PG: 167

Tackle busts: 39

Line breaks: 6

This is a fella who grew up watching Bruce Lee movies. Then afterwards, practised said icon's moves relentlessly on a backyard trampoline. And guess what? That's exactly how he plays. A wonderful mix of acceleration, athleticism and unpredictability, To'o is also driven by the desire to live every day in tribute to his late sister Dannielle, who passed away aged eight from cancer. Undeniably, little sis would be proud.

Dylan Brown has been a real standout for Parramatta. Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

8. DYLAN BROWN

Eels, five-eighth

Age: 19

Games: 8

Wins: 6

Tries: 2

Metres PG: 62

Tackle busts: 9

Av Possessions: 39.1

The stat that matters for this kid is simple: 008. While injury has restricted Brown to just eight games in his rookie year, the Parramatta five-eighth has still done enough to catch the eye of arguably rugby league's greatest judge, eighth Immortal Andrew Johns. More than once this year, Joey has heaped praised on the teenager's quick feet, calm with ball in hand and, most importantly, ability to play like everyone around him is moving slower. An undeniable case of Watch This Space.

Ravalawa is just raw talent waiting to be set lose. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

9. MIKAELE RAVALAWA

Dragons, wing

Age: 21

Games: 17

Wins: 6

Tries: 11

Metres PG: 118

Tackle busts: 45

Line breaks: 13

Way back in March, around the time of his first grade his debut, this Fijian flyer admitted to having never watched an NRL game. Just as he could name no player from rivals South Sydney other than "the Burgess". Since then, however, Ravalawa has played 17 games, bagged 11 tries, been dropped, recalled, improved, owned some highlight reel moments and generally tried to survive a first season that has been a terribly tough one for his club.

Penrith know they’ve got a talent in Brent Naden. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

10. BRENT NADEN

Panthers, centre

Age: 23

Games: 8

Wins: 6

Tries: 7

Metres PG: 125

Tackle busts: 14

Line breaks: 8

This story starts with a phone call from Cameron Ciraldo. One that over summer, saw the Panthers assistant coach reach out to a club junior who, having disappeared to Canberra and Newcastle in pursuit of an NRL start, was now being offered the chance to come back, albeit on a meagre part-time contract. And Naden, he not only accepted, but has since played eight games, won six, scored seven tries and, along the way, convinced the club to let Waqa Blake depart for Parramatta.

Harris-Tavita has been on of the bright spots for the Warriors. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

11. CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA

Warriors, h alfback

Age: 20

Games: 9

Wins: 2

Tries: 2

Goals: 19

Av Possessions: 39.3

Tackle busts: 10

Great hands, great promise, great hair. Considered a future Warriors No.7 by plenty of good judges, Harris-Tavita has proved one of the few bright spots in an otherwise ordinary, and at times embarrassing, year for the New Zealanders. Even with limited opportunities, and playing a variety of positions, this hyphenated hero has proven a player who can make things happen. Keen to see him start at five-eighth against Manly in Friday Night Football, replacing an injured Kodi Nikorima.

Horsburgh delivers a special kind of auburn toughness. Photo: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

12. COREY HORSBURGH

Raiders, lock/prop

Age: 21

Games: 14

Wins: 9

Tries: 0

Metres PG: 87

Offloads: 14

Tackles PG: 20

How long until scientists prove rugby league teams perform better with a redhead? Coming off the bench for a Canberra side overflowing with unlikely stars, Horsburgh has proved a solid performer for Raiders coach Ricky Stuart. Unsurprisingly for a ranga, plays tough while also boasting an ability to promote the Steeden.