‘Gentle soul’: Family’s emotional tribute to crash victim

Brett Pomroy died with his friend Lily Bingham-Coop in a car crash.

THE family of a young Cairns man tragically killed in a crash alongside his close friend have issued a heartbreaking tribute to the teenager.

Brett Pomroy, 18, was driving a Toyota 86 coupe along Lower Freshwater Rd on Tuesday night when it lost control and hit a power pole before catching alight.

Both he and friend Lily Bingham-Coop, 17, died at the scene.

Tributes continue to flow for the popular pair who were particularly well-known for their work and musical talent within the Calvary Christian Church of Cairns.

Kanimbla teenager Brett Pomroy, 18, who was killed in a crash on Lower Freshwater Rd at Kamerunga with Calvary Christian Church Cairns campus pastor Michelle Fredericks. Picture: Facebook

In a statement Mr Pomroy's family remembered a "gentle soul".

"We are absolutely devastated by the news of our kind-hearted Brett and his dear friend Lily," they said.

"It is extremely difficult to put into words the pain we are feeling right now.

"Their lives were taken from us too soon.

"Brett was a gentle soul with a big heart who was deeply loved by his friends and family.

Kanimbla teenager Lily Bingham-Coop, 17, who was killed in a crash on Lower Freshwater Rd at Kamerunga. Picture: Facebook

"We ask for privacy at this time so the family can grieve and come to terms with what has happened."

Mr Pomroy had recently begun working at Pacific Toyota as a car detailer and was also an amateur photographer.

Ms Bingham-Coop had just finished Year 11 at Peace Lutheran College and worked part time at a Smithfield pharmacy.

Both lived in Kanimbla.

A date for their funerals is yet to be set.