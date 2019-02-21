Menu
Khabib Nurmagomedov wants a piece of GSP before the legend retires. Picture: Getty Images
UFC super fight scrapped after legend’s shock call

by Staff writers
21st Feb 2019 10:52 AM

GEORGES St-Pierre, one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, is set to retire from the UFC - but Khabib Nurmagomedov wants one last fight with the legend.

Multiple outlets reported St-Pierre would be announcing his retirement on Friday (AEDT), bringing to an end the career of one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history.

The three-time former UFC welterweight champion and one-time middleweight champion will turn 38 in May.

He reportedly wanted a fight with Nurmagomedov at the end of the year, but was told a deal couldn't get done.

That led to his upcoming retirement, leading the Russian to make a plea on Instagram.

"Let's do it in November," Nurmagomedov's post read.

"After this fight you can retire. I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you, and I believe showed that to you George when you were in Moscow. But it would be honor for me to share Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time."

Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and hasn't fought since defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in December.

That win was followed by an all-in brawl, leading to a suspension for the undefeated star.

St-Pierre's last fight was at middleweight (185 lbs), but Nurmagomedov said he wanted to fight the 37-year-old at 155 lbs. To compromise, he also offered to fight at a catchweight of 160 lbs.

conor mcgregor georges st-pierre khabib nurmagomedov ufc
