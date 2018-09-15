Geronimo! Much-loved book characters come to life

THE magic of words and the far away places they can take us were celebrated in South Murwillumbah this week.

Students at St Joseph's Primary were treated to a visit by much-loved book character Geronimo Stilton, as part of the school's annual Book Week activities.

The Tweed Daily News was on hand to capture some of the amazing outfits donned by the children as they dressed up as their favourite characters.

