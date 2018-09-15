Menu
Login
BOOKWORMS: Melissa Fraser, Trish John, Isaac Heath and Lillian Gibb read with Geronimo Stilton.
BOOKWORMS: Melissa Fraser, Trish John, Isaac Heath and Lillian Gibb read with Geronimo Stilton. Richard Mamando
Community

Geronimo! Much-loved book characters come to life

by Nikki Todd
15th Sep 2018 2:50 PM

THE magic of words and the far away places they can take us were celebrated in South Murwillumbah this week.

Students at St Joseph's Primary were treated to a visit by much-loved book character Geronimo Stilton, as part of the school's annual Book Week activities.

The Tweed Daily News was on hand to capture some of the amazing outfits donned by the children as they dressed up as their favourite characters.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
  • If your school has a function you would like us to cover, drop us a line at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au
book week parade geronimo stilton south murwillumbah st joseph's catholic primary school
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Know yourself from inside out

    Know yourself from inside out

    News On the Couch with Sarah Bergman

    Premier's bounty: $100k reward to catch strawberry saboteur

    Premier's bounty: $100k reward to catch strawberry saboteur

    Health There's a $100,000 reward to catch the state’s strawberry spiker.

    Celebrity to open new haven for Tweed fishing addicts

    Celebrity to open new haven for Tweed fishing addicts

    Whats On Fishing Addiction TV host buddies up for tackle store

    Sisters doing it for themselves: empowering babes on the way

    Sisters doing it for themselves: empowering babes on the way

    Whats On Casuarina duo unite to help Empower Babes

    Local Partners