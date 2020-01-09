Get a haircut to help our furry friends

BUSHFIRE APPEAL: The Bay Hair Co business partners, (front) Olivia McInnes and Chris Springer, will donate 100 per cent of this week's profits to WIRES.

COOLANGATTA hairdresser Olivia McInnes sobbed as she read about the death of millions of animals from widespread fires burning the country since November.

Feeling helpless, Ms McInnes and business partner Chris Springer decided to support an Australian wildlife rescue organisation the best way they knew how – hairdressing.

The Bay Hair Co business partners launched a social media campaign pledging to donate 100 per cent of the salon’s profits this week to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation.

Ms McInnes has asked the community to support the cause by booking in for a service.

“Everyone in the community is doing their part and it’s so wonderful to see,” Ms McInnes said.

“There’s 2500 volunteers who need all the money they can get because they are helping to preserve our native wildlife,” Ms McInnes said.

“We’re just one little business trying to help our island home.”

Ms McInnes said for those who couldn’t make it into the salon, but still wanted to contribute, could donate here, wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund

To make an appointment, phone The Bay Hair Co on (07) 5599 5864 or 0421 455 622.