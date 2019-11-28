Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW RFS
Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW RFS
News

Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Nov 2019 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fancy owning a piece of dirty, sweaty Russell Crowe while helping the Rural Fire Service legends currently saving our patch? Well why not do both.

The Hollywood star/Nana Glen resident has been drawing on his gladiatorial skills to deal with the huge clean up after his cattle property was ravaged by the bushfires that went through the Orara Valley last week.

Crowe is putting up the Rabbitoh's cap he wore during the ordeal, covered in dirt, sweat and possibly a few tears. Along with his DNA, Crowe will also be signing and personalising the item for the highest bidder.

 

 

 

 

The star said in a tweet early Thursday morning he would double or triple the amount raised for the cap, the proceeds of which would go to NSW RFS.

Bidders have 24 hours to fight over it and after being up on Twitter for just a few hours the cap had already received plenty of offers from around the world, some in the hundreds and a few in the thousands, others with catches like having it personally delivered by the star.

clarence fires russell crowe
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL WARNING: Stay off wastewater treatment plant properties

        premium_icon COUNCIL WARNING: Stay off wastewater treatment plant...

        Council News Tweed Shire Council has appealed to the public to keep off wastewater treatment plant properties after a number of children have been caught playing on them

        • 28th Nov 2019 10:59 AM
        Tweed retirees save thousands on property price with new approach

        premium_icon Tweed retirees save thousands on property price with new...

        Business Banora Point retirees Lorraine and Col Gilkison have an extra $15,000 in their...

        Homeless man allegedly beaten to death with rock

        premium_icon Homeless man allegedly beaten to death with rock

        News Man's body was found by a couple walking their dog

        ‘Eat chips’: Aussies living on $15 a day

        ‘Eat chips’: Aussies living on $15 a day

        News Young people are dropping out of their studies as they struggle