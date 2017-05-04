"I do most things naked": Woman's cheeky secret

GOLD COAST green thumbs are getting ready to strip down and bare all this coming Saturday as World Naked Gardening Day is celebrated across the globe.

A little bit cheeky and a lot of fun, the day is about gaining acceptance of all body types through an activity that members of the family can be involved in - and all in the privacy of their own home.

For 38-year-old Kelly Anderson, gardening in the buff was a natural progression after pottering around her house naked for many years.

"I do most things naked," Ms Anderson said.

"The last thing I do before I leave the house is put clothes on.

"I often sneak into my backyard and water the garden naked.

"It's when I'm watering the plants outside on my front balcony that I tend to get a few unusual looks from passersby."

Ms Anderson said naked gardening was a way to feel connected to nature and was therapeutic.

Kelly Anderson enjoys gardening in the buff, especially on World Naked Gardening Day. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"I guess we all started naked, that's how nature originally intended us," she said.

"Gardening has no boundaries, no limits. Not only is it invigorating to garden naked, it is a great stress release and way to keep fit."

