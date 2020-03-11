Get in quick for free Tweed fitness session with a PT

Book in for a free 'Come and Try' session at the new outdoor fitness equipment at Arkinstall Park, Tweed Heads South.

GET A kickstart to being fitter and healthier for free thanks to the installation of new outdoor work out equipment in the Tweed.

Residents can attend four free 'Come and Try' sessions, run by the Tweed Shire Council in partnership with Northern NSW Local Health District. to celebrate the fitness equipment at Arkinstall Park in Tweed Heads South.

Sessions will be supervised by a fitness professional and will include information on safety, warming up, how to use each piece of equipment, balance training, core stability and resistance training.

The session times offered are on Saturdays, March 14 and 21, from 8-9am.

There is also session Wednesday March 18 and 25, from 9.30-10.30am.

Parks and active communities manager Stewart Brawley said the council had also delivered new outdoor fitness equipment at Knox Park in Murwillumbah and Phillip Street Reserve at Pottsville.

"Further park upgrades and free 'Come and Try' sessions are scheduled for April at Banora Point Community Centre Park and Recreation Ground, Tweed Heads South," Mr Brawley said.

"The sessions have proved to be very popular with members of the local community who live near to the upgraded parks and we are pleased to have partnered with Northern NSW Local Health District to supply a qualified trainer at each of the free training sessions."

Northern NSW Local Health District promotion manager Jillian Adams said the aim of the outdoor gyms and the free 'Come and Try' sessions was to make it easier for people to increase their levels of daily exercise.

"We offer free training sessions at each newly-upgraded park so members of the community can be shown how to best use the equipment by a qualified trainer," Ms Adams said.

If you have any concerns about your fitness level or your ability to participate, seek medical advice from your GP before you book.

Each session is limited to 15 people.

Bookings are essential and can be made through Eventbrite arkinstallparkfreetrainingsessions.eventbrite.com.au or call (02) 6670 2530 now to reserve your free training session.