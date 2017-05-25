Get on the Art Trail to recovery

A TWEED business is embracing one of the Tweed's most creative festivals on its trail to recovery.

On the long road back following the Tweed's worst flooding on record, creative business Kim Moore Designs will play an integral part in the Murwillumbah Art Trail in 2017.

Owner Kim Moore said the gallery, located at 19 Prospero St in the hard-hit area of south Murwillumbah, had been working around the clock to get back on its feet in the lead-up to the Art Trail opening on Thursday.

"The shop was trashed. It's been non-stop trying to piece it back together, it's an ongoing project, but we're open and it looks great,” Ms Moore said.

The studio boasts a selection of Ms Moore's work, hand crafted piece-by-piece to create bespoke designs, selecting glass and mirror as her medium because of its ability to reflect, shimmer and expand on space with colour and movement.

She, by Kim Moore Designs Contributed

During the Art Trail, Ms Moore said the gallery would transform into a hands-on interactive experience for art lovers on the trail.

"From an art trail perspective, it'll be about mirrors and pieces in the studio,” Ms Moore said.

"I'll be running classes without time restrictions between Tuesday and Saturday, where people can build mirrors or jewellery boxes.”