WATCH: Boy with toy pistol arrested at gunpoint

A teenager with a replica pistol was arrested at gunpoint today in dramatic scenes in a busy Sydney street.

The boy was one of three teens arrested after a replica gun was sighted during an alleged theft in a Surry Hills supermarket.

Police allege that about 1.30pm, a loss prevention officer at the store on Foveaux St, Surry Hills, saw the three boys stealing a can of drink.

When confronted, the boys fled and the officer gave chase, sighting a firearm in the pocket of one of the boys, which was thrown into an alcove.

One of the teenagers was arrested at gunpoint in a street in Surry Hills.

The man flagged down passing police, who arrested the boys at gunpoint.

One of the officers drew his gun and screamed "Get on the ground, on the ground'', according to a witness.

"He then kept his gun pointed at him while he was spread eagled on the ground,'' the witness said. "Another officer then searched him."

Police searching the young male in Surry Hills.

Police located the firearm, which turned out to be a toy gun.

The boys have been taken to Surry Hills Police Station as inquiries continue.