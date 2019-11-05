'Get on with it': Fed deputy Nats leader

Ms McKenzie says she got up every day to deliver the best for rural and regional Australia.

NATIONALS deputy leader Bridget McKenzie has told her federal colleagues to "get on with the job" after weeks of rumblings over the party's leadership.

Ms McKenzie, who is also Agriculture Minister, said voters wanted to see the party get on with the work and deliver for regional communities.

"And I can tell you what, what those that live out in the country don't want to see it's bickering and inside backbiting," Ms McKenzie told Sky.

One of her Nationals colleagues, NSW MP David Gillespie, hasn't ruled out a tilt at the deputy leadership with tensions brewing over the party's handling of the dairy code of conduct.

The code was designed to help farmers get better deals with milk processors and supermarkets, but Dr Gillespie has told AAP the draft was "flawed".

It's been a source of tension inside the party, with MPs unhappy it was potentially brought forward after pressure from One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.

At the same time, Nationals leader Michael McCormack has also faced leadership speculation.

MPs were angry when Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison stole the spotlight by being the first to announce an extension to government payments for drought-affected farmers instead of the Nationals leadership.

"I'm busy getting on with the job," Ms McKenzie told Sky. "And I suggest to National party MPs and senators they get on with the job."