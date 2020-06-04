Get paid $30K to hike and drink beer

This is one way to burn off that iso weight.

A brewing company in the US state of Virginia is looking to sponsor one lucky hiker to become their "chief hiking officer".

The position, which will pay almost $A30,000, will include hiking the Appalachian Trail, which runs from the state of Georgia through 14 states before reaching Maine.

Alongside some hiking boots, the winner will also need to pack a pair of party shoes, because the newly appointed CHO will attend several "beer parties" along the way to enjoy a few of the Devils Backbone's brews.

To get the gig, applicants will need to love hiking and beer. Like, really love it. The winner will be required to walk over 3500km and camping under the stars.

The brewery itself is located near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia and promises to dress the lucky CHO with gear and fly them to the trailhead in either Georgia or Maine.

Hundreds of keen hikers (and beer drinkers) have flooded social media expressing their interest in the gig.

"Getting paid to hike and drink beer, does it get any better than that?" one person wrote.

"This brewery wants to pay you $20,000 ($A30,000) to hike the Appalachian Trail and drink beer, now excuse me while I quit this job," another added.

The trek will be between March 1 and September 30, 2021, while applications are open now until the end of July 2020.

To apply you need to submit your name, address, proof that you are capable of posting cool things on social media, and a video explaining why you're a good fit for the job.

Sadly, unless you have a residency in one of these parts of the US, you might have trouble applying for the gig - Washington D.C, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

