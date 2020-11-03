Get ready for severe storms being ‘the new normal’

STORMY WEATHER AHEAD: The NSW SES warn that stormy weather including hail and severe thunderstorms will be the “new normal.”.

STORMY WEATHER AHEAD: The NSW SES warn that stormy weather including hail and severe thunderstorms will be the “new normal.”.

SMASHED skylights, leaking roofs and trees knocked down were the majority of damage caused by the recent severe hail, rain and thunderstorm activity which battered the Northern Rivers last week.

And be prepared for more significant storms as the State Emergency Service said this was predicted to be “the new normal.”

NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander Mark Somers said thanks to La Nina, the Northern Rivers storm season has well and truly begun with severe storms affecting many areas across the region over the weekend.

Mr Somers said while the region escaped the baseball size hail seen in Brisbane suburbs, severe storms with damaging hail was experienced in the Cabarita, Tweed Heads and Mullumbimby areas.

SES volunteers attended 37 calls for assistance from Northern Rivers residents over the weekend with the majority being for smashed skylights, roods leaking and trees crashing down,

Mr Somers said the Bureau of Meteorology had advised Australia had moved into a La Nina event, and the SES was expecting to see more stormy weather including increased rainfall and a greater number of tropical lows and cyclones affecting the east coast of Australia.

While the Northern Rivers was no stranger to storms, it was important to remind local residents and businesses to check their properties were prepared for severe weather, he said.

“With the unpredictable nature of a La Nina event, these stormy conditions will be the new norm over the next few months,” he said.

“It’s important to prepare your homes and businesses for storms, floods and severe weather. “Make sure you clear your gutters, check your roof is in good condition, trim back overhanging trees and branches and put together a home emergency kit in case of power outages.”

Mr Somers reminded people to check their insurance is up to date and information handy in case you need to make a claim” Mr Somers added.

For further information related to preparing for floods and storms, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au