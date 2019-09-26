Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dance
Dance
News

Get the Beat: Full schedule, livestream

25th Sep 2019 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE national hip hop competition, Get the Beat, will be livestreamed from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast to this site from Friday to Tuesday.

It's the first time we've livestreamed dance, but bearing in mind the number of parents who have contacted us about it, we expect to have many sets of interested eyes.

Here's the livestream schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews

Saturday, September 28: 12 & U and Open Age Group acts

Sunday, September 29: 6 & U and 10 & U Group Acts

Monday, September 30: 8 & U and 15 & U Group Acts + Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos

Tuesday, October 1: Mini - Teen Champion Solos

caloundra get the beat livestream sunshine coast

Top Stories

    VOTE: Where is the best pie in Tweed?

    premium_icon VOTE: Where is the best pie in Tweed?

    Offbeat Now is the time for you to let us know which of these delicious establishments serve the best pie in the Tweed

    Drink driver crashes in Tweed Heads

    premium_icon Drink driver crashes in Tweed Heads

    Crime Alleged drink driver to face court after crash

    Bolt: Grown-ups must stand up against climate panic

    premium_icon Bolt: Grown-ups must stand up against climate panic

    Opinion This hysteria is unfair and seriously damaging, writes Andrew Bolt.

    Best bargains in Tweed this weekend

    premium_icon Best bargains in Tweed this weekend

    News Turning trash into treasure is the name of the game, with 133 locations registered...