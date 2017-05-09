Get to know your local fire station

HERE TO HELP: Banora Point Fire Station is inviting the community to see what fire officers Jamie Bowe and Brian Gillespie do on a daily basis.

EVER wanted to see first hand how a fire station works?

Banora Point Fire Station is inviting the community to come along to the 2017 Fire Station Open Day on Saturday, May 20 from 10am to 2pm.

Banora Point fire officer Jason Williams said everyone is welcome to learn more about how the station runs day-to-day.

"It's a chance to give (the community) some knowledge that we're actually there and what other things we do,” Mr Williams said.

"Some people don't even realise we're in Banora Point. There's lots of things we do that people don't realise. Obviously we don't just go to house fires,we also go to car accidents, we assist the ambulance and we even get cats out of trees.”

Mr Williams said there are so many interesting aspects to the job and he hoped the community would be able to see first-hand the station is always willing to assist.

"It's an important job and the more people that are aware of what we do, the more they won't be as hesitant to call when they should call,” he said.

The family-fun day will include hose displays, children's activities and rides on the fire trucks.