COME AND TRY: Gold Coast Titans invite youngsters aged 6 to 16 to their come and try session at Oakes Oval on February 25 at 4.30pm at Oakes Oval. Here the club hosted a recent Titans clinic on the Gold Coast.
Sport

Get up close and personal with a Gold Coast Titan today

Alison Paterson
25th Feb 2021 12:20 PM
KEEN National Rugby League fans aged six to 16 will be welcomed by the Gold Coast Titans to have a kick as their ‘come and try’ event in Lismore today.

But you must pre-register online before attending.

The youngsters will be able to meet their sporting role models at Oakes Oval, Lismore, at 4.30 to 5.30pm on February 25, 2021.

The ‘come and try session’ is part of the Gold Coast Titans community engagement ahead of their match against the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday, February 27.

The Titans has also been visiting local schools and educating local coaches as well as hosting this ‘come and try’ event for any players looking to get involved in rugby league.

Following this the Titans will hold a coach education session at Oakes Oval at 5.45pm for a 6pm start.

This session is an opportunity for all local clubs and coaches to take part in. The Titans encourage all male and female coaches to attend.

The coaching update will be run by Gold Coast Titans Staff, with Australian Jillaroos Coach Brad Donald to present some female specific content.

This is a rare and extremely valuable opportunity for our local coaches.

The Titans said all coaches delivering have history in grassroots rugby league and will be able relate what they do at the highest level to our community coaches with real time, practical activities and demonstrations.

Again, you must pre-register.

Lismore Northern Star

