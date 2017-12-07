Get your kids' teeth checked out for free

IT'S A little known fact that most parents are entitled to $1000 per child, per year, to pay for their dentist appointments.

The Federally-funded program is provided to children aged between two and 17 years, if their family receives either Family Tax Benefit A or another government payment.

No out-of-pocket costs or gap payments are required which means all children have the opportunity to achieve optimal oral health for life, said South Tweed Dental dentist Dr Anthony Hua.

"Early dental intervention is important to achieving optimal oral health for life,” Dr Hua said.

"It not only allows us to pick up on potentially harmful oral conditions and diseases, but also encourages healthy oral habits for our little ones.”

At South Tweed Dental, the goal for children is to maintain and protect their baby teeth for as long as possible until their permanent adult teeth are ready to take their place in the mouth.

"Preventing premature loss of primary teeth helps to minimise space loss and future crowding issues,” Dr Hua said.

"With kids being kids, they love to eat things that are not always good for their teeth and brush as quickly as possible to get back to what they love doing, which makes their teeth vulnerable to disease and especially cavities.

"Therefore, it is important to have children visit for regular six-monthly examinations from as early as two years of age.”

Common procedures for children include professional cleaning and fissure sealing to help prevent food being stuck inside deep grooves.

Fears are soothed too.

"Studies have shown that early dental visits by age two and establishing a 'dental home' helps to reduce the development of dental anxiety,” Dr Hua said.