Get your skates on for this Halloween inspired roller derby

LET'S ROLL: East Coast Derby Dolls are preparing for the Halloween night. Scott Fletcher

IT WOULDN'T be Halloween if there weren't a few scary things in costumes wandering around.

And if you head down to the Runaway Bay Indoor Sports Complex on Friday night those people in scary outfits will also be wearing rollerskates.

The Gold Coast and Tweed's best roller derby players will come head to head on Friday, October 26, in the showcase event Hell on Wheels.

Skaters from the Gold Coast's rival clubs East Coast Derby Dolls (Northern Gold Coast) and Tweed Valley Rollers (Southern Gold Coast) will clash in a monster game featuring live-action thrills and spills, as well as fun for the whole family.

"This game is about bringing the sport of roller derby back into the limelight,” said East Coast Derby Dolls president Zoe Hermans.

"The game has evolved over the years to become incredibly strategic and athletic, losing some of its appeal as a spectator sport.”

The event will be family friendly, with face painting for the kids, a DJ, live commentary, a cash bar, raffles, and prizes for best dressed Halloween costume.

Hell on Wheels happens Friday, October 26, at Runaway Bay Indoor Sports Complex. Doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start, tickets $10 cash at the door, children under 12 free.

For more information visit eastcoastderbydolls.com.