Get your sweat on for charity during inaugural Chopper Walk

GOOD FUN: Getting ready for the inaugural Tweed Coast charity walk from Fingal Head to Cabarita are from left; Mish Tonks, Charlotte Pieris, Louise Shannon, Victoria Stubbs, Caroline Levings, Lisa Greensill. Rebecca Greig

THOSE who fancy themselves a long walk along the beach can now help save lives while doing so.

The inaugural Tweed Coast Chopper Walk from Fingal Head to Cabarita on Sunday, March 25, will raise money for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service, the one airborne rescue service that covers the shire.

The event has already had success in Byron Bay and on the Coffs Coast and is now making its way towards the Tweed.

Community regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said people of all ages and fitness levels could get involved.

The walk will include three distances from Fingal Head to Kingscliff (7km), to Salt (12km) and to Norries Headland (19km) with drink stations and checkpoints along the way.

"We have over 150 people registered already and with a few weeks still to go we are aiming for over 400 entrants," Mr Huish said.

"Our service relies on donation support to help us save lives and by entering the Charity Walk, all proceeds stay in our region to ensure we can continue to support the community when needed most."

For more info visit www.coastalcharitywalk.com.au