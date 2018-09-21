Menu
Uki and Cudgen volunteers watch over a backburn at the Kings Forest fire on Tuesday, January 23.
News

Getting a plan ready for bushfire season could save lives

Aisling Brennan
by
21st Sep 2018 12:00 PM

TWEED fire brigades are opening their doors to the community this weekend to share tips on the best way to prepare for bush fire season.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said it is particularly important for residents who live near bushland and areas prone to grass fires to start preparing now.

"With the entire state in drought and ongoing warm conditions expected over the coming months, it's more crucial than ever for residents to be vigilant around their properties,” Mr Provest said.

"We're fortunate to have some of the most skilled and experienced firefighters in the world here in NSW; however, they're facing a potentially long and protracted bush fire season so we all need to do our part in the community to be as prepared as possible.

Mr Provest encouraged residents to visit their local brigade to pick up vital fire safety information.

"I urge households to update or create a Bushfire Survival Plan and make sure the whole family knows what to do when faced with a fire,” Mr Provest said.

"It could save your lives.”

The open days will include displays, demonstrations and actives for families across the weekend:

  • Cudgen Fire Station, 152 Tweed Coast Rd, Cudgen is open from 10am-2pm on Saturday, September 22
  • Tweed Coast Fire Station, 2 Centennial Dr, Pottsville is open from 10am-2pm on Saturday, September 22
  • Burringbar Fire Station, Broadway, Burringbar is open from 11.30am-3pm on Sunday, September 23
Tweed Daily News

