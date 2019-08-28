Getting an Adani mine job just got a bit easier

ROCKHAMPTON job hunters will soon have access to an Adani Mining business hub in the city, which has been described as a front door to opportunity.

Adani announced today that a new Adani Business Centre would provide a local base for major procurement and recruitment programs for its Carmichael Project, during both construction and operations phases.

Local leaders were quick to support the move but at the same time recognised there could be some challenges.

"This will give a front door that allows people who are wanting to work at the Carmichael Mine to walk in and present themselves, and makes sure they have equal access to the jobs," Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"It will also mean those that are wanting to provide services into the industry, are able to do so by meeting directly with Adani and the contractors who will be working for them."

The location of the centre or when it will open have not yet been revealed, but wherever it goes, there are fears that it will become a target for protesters who have been very active in their public demonstrations against the Indian miner.

Mine workers at Labona Camp, where the first heavy equipment has arrived to commence construction on Adani's mega coalmine. Cameron Laird

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she hoped that would not be the case and fired some shots at activists.

"These protesters are driving everyone crazy," she said.

"We see a lot of activity down in Brisbane today but I would urge them, do not go and focus your attentions on local, hard-working businesses.

"As I keep saying, everyone has the right to go to work, be safe at work, and not have (their) workplace invaded by someone that has a different viewpoint than you do."

Mayor Strelow, who fronted a media conference today alongside Mrs Landry to make the Adani announcement, fired some shots of her own in another direction.

"I have never seen any other company treated as shabbily by some parts of government as Adani has been, and it is important that Adani knows that here in Rockhampton we stand with them," Cr Strelow said.

Adani's business centre in Rockhampton, to be initially staffed by a regional development manager and an office manager, will also be used for training sessions, meet the buyer sessions, recruitment interviews and staff induction programs.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said the company was committed to ensuring Rockhampton, along with Townsville, acted as the primary employment hubs for the Carmichael project.

He said people and businesses interested in working on the Carmichael project could register their interest online via Adani's website - www.adaniaustralia.com/Work-With-Us