RIGHT ADVICE: It's important to listen to your doctor post surgery.
Getting back to driving after surgery

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
28th Oct 2019 2:54 PM

Recovering from a major surgery or injury can seem like a really long road, especially when you're eager to get back in the driver's seat.

How soon you can legally drive after a procedure is something RACQ Motoring Advice often receives questions about. It's actually something I had to consider myself after I had a stint in hospital recently.

During your post-operation consultation, your surgeon should explain how long you should expect to be off the road and what needs to happen before you get the 'all clear' to get back on it. Some procedures are fairly common and straightforward so a timeframe can be set, but recovery periods can vary from person to person and there's many factors to think about.

It's important you listen to your medical professional, your loved ones and your body. Not only could you risk injuring yourself while attempting to drive too soon, you could have a serious medical setback if you had a crash, not to mention the legalities you may face if you're not supposed to be driving.

Staying off the road for a little longer may be as good for your health and safety as your operation was.

