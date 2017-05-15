Getting children back into nature

POTTSVILLE Community Preschool students have been given an opportunity to get up close and personal with the environment and now every child has the chance to get back into nature.

Nature Explorers organiser Sofia Machado said the program was a great opportunity for children to get outside and play more.

"The benefits of children being in nature don't stop with developing environmentally responsible citizens,” Ms Machado said.

"Nature explorers provides plenty of opportunity to engage in risky play, and to simply enjoy unstructured play with no time pressures.

"This sort of play with other children boosts problem solving skills, focus, self-discipline, co-operation and self-awareness.”

Ms Machado said the Nature Explorers program was now open to every child in the community, not only just those enrolled at the Pottsville Community Preschool.

"Right from the beginning was our vision to make the program available to more families and their children, even if they weren't part of the Pottsville Community Preschool program,” she said.

The program will run every Wednesday from 9.30am to 1.30pm during NSW school terms.

For more information, contact Pottsville Community Preschool on (02) 6676 1448.