Getting fit made easy with new outdoor gym park

Tweed Dragon Boat Club members Geoff Holdsworth, Deb Sirach and Colleen Drysdale are using the new John Follent Park exercise equipment for their cross-training.
Aisling Brennan
by

ACTIVE Tweed residents can now get fit for free using Tweed Shire Council's new, age-friendly outdoor exercise equipment.

Council unveiled the new equipment this week and is encouraging people to use the exercise pods in John Follent Park in Tweed Heads.

Despite some residents' objections to the project, the new equipment will be able to be used by anyone, which council hopes will improve the overall health of the community.

Teaming up with Northern NSW Wales Health District, council's recreation planner Jodie Hewett said residents were invited to learn how to use the equipment during two four-week 'Come and Try' programs for over 50s.

"The programs will be free and will be run by a qualified exercise professional,” Ms Hewett said.

"Topics at the program will include exercising safely, warming up, how to use each piece of equipment, information on balance training, core stability and resistance training.”

Ms Hewett said John Follent Park was chosen as the best site because of the high proportion of older residents in the surrounding area, its beautiful setting and the number of people who walk, cycle and run through the park.

"Approximately 70 per cent of the population in the immediate area surrounding John Follent Park are aged over 60 years,” Ms Hewett said.

"Its location on an active pedestrian route provides opportunities to combine walking, cycling, running and strength training.”

The first program will begin on 25 November and will be held each Saturday from 8.30am to show residents how to effectively use the equipment.

A second program will begin on Saturday 3 February.

Each program will be limited to 15 participants and bookings are required by phoning 0423 956585.

