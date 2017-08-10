Getting into the swing of dance things

DANCING WITH STARS: Shelley Bracefield and Paul Joseph are practising their moves for Tweed's upcoming Dancing with the Stars cancer fundraiser.

FOR someone who until recently barely knew a swing dance step, performing in front of others will be a big thing.

Shelley Bracefield from City Finance Tweed has teamed up with dancer Paul Joseph to take part in the Tweed's upcoming Dancing with the Stars fundraiser for the Cancer Council NSW.

"I'm not one to really put myself out there, so this is a really big thing for me,” Ms Bracefield said.

"Cancer has touched me personally, as it has done to many other people. I just thought it was a good way to give back to the community.

I am encouraging everyone who walks in the door to buy a raffle ticket - it's only $2 - every little bit counts.”

The couple have been dancing together for the last 10 weeks, learning how to swing dance. "I hadn't even heard of swing before this,” Ms Bracefield said.

"So I had to learn swing, and learn how to wing it. It is something I have really enjoyed and something I am going to continue doing.”

All are encouraged to support the pair on September 2 at Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club. Tickets at the club or online at www.123tix. com.au/events/714/stars-of- tweed-shire-dance-for- cancer