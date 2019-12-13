Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor released their 'Fair Go' Plan for students in the Central Coast.
Labor released their 'Fair Go' Plan for students in the Central Coast. Ryan Pierse
News

Getty unveils most powerful pictures of 2019

Mark Furler
by
13th Dec 2019 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHERE has 2019 gone? It seems like every year, the 365 days goes flying by faster and faster.

In a world where news breaks every minute around the world, we have to remind ourselves to pause and consider what's unfolded.

That's the power of a great photograph.

It captures a moment in time - a part of history - arguably better than any form of media.

 Getty Images, who have some of the best photographers on the planet, have put together a collection of images that captures Australia in 2019 - the highs and lows.

The editorial team of award-winning photographers provide coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from all corners of the world.

Getty covered more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events at home and abroad: over 70,000 in entertainment, 50,000 in sport and 40,000 in news.

The following are designed to connect people to the world through the power of pictures - from the controversial appearance of Cardinal George Pell in court, to the dire environmental impacts of the nation's bushfires, floods and drought.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Getty Images were also there for the moments that made the world smile and the moments the world celebrated - from sporting triumphs to the Sydney Climate Strike.  

"I've been curating the Getty Images year in review image collections for nine years now," says Getty Images' Director of Editorial for Asia Pacific, Cassie Trotter.

"Every December, when I start pulling together these collections, it allows me to really think about the year that has past.

"An image has the power to sum up a whole cultural movement, an entire news cycle, a story that sometimes words cannot do justice to.

"To get the opportunity to review the most captivating, emotive and sometimes shocking pictures of the year provides us all with some much-needed reflection time and reminds us of the power an image can have.

"Working in this business has truly taught me the meaning of the phrase 'a picture's worth a thousand words'."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks getty journalism media news photography
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        premium_icon Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        News A WOMAN charged with stabbing a North Coast school teacher will spend Christmas in prison.

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        premium_icon Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        News A dolphin has become trapped in a popular swimming spot

        Police investigate theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water

        premium_icon Police investigate theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water

        Crime Police are investigating the theft of thousands of litres of drinking water stolen...