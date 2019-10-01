Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Camo rapist Troy Johnson who attacked a 12-year-old girl on her way to school at Narara in May, 2017 while dressed in a military-style Ghillie suit.
Camo rapist Troy Johnson who attacked a 12-year-old girl on her way to school at Narara in May, 2017 while dressed in a military-style Ghillie suit.
Crime

Pig hunter child rapist hid in wait for 12-year-old girl

by Benedict Brook
1st Oct 2019 1:39 PM

A pig hunter who attacked and raped a 12-year-old girl on the New South Wales Central Coast has been jailed for 28 years.

Troy Stephen Johnson pleaded guilty to 10 charges in February including sex offences against an additional 11-year-old girl.

The married father of three committed the horrific attack against the older child in May 2017.

The NBN contractor was accused of raping the 12-year-old after ambushing her on a pathway in Narara on the Central Coast.

Camo rapist Troy Johnson who attacked a 12-year-old girl on her way to school at Narara in May, 2017 while dressed in a military-style Ghillie suit.
Camo rapist Troy Johnson who attacked a 12-year-old girl on her way to school at Narara in May, 2017 while dressed in a military-style Ghillie suit.

He was wearing a military style ghillie suit when he grabbed the child and pulled her into secluded bushland that he had already scoped previously as an ideal spot for the attack.

He stripped her naked and tied her to a tree before raping her while also taking photographs of the ordeal.

When police swooped on his house they found what was referred to as a "rape kit" including hunting knives, camouflage clothing, cable ties and other items.

 

 

 

Troy Johnson will go to prison for 28 years.
Troy Johnson will go to prison for 28 years.

More Stories

child rape ghillie suit pig hunter rape troy johnson violence

Top Stories

    Hostel complex ‘will destroy our little valley’

    premium_icon Hostel complex ‘will destroy our little valley’

    Council News A new age philosophical group and locals are at war over plans to build a major conference centre on a quiet stretch of road.

    Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    premium_icon Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    Crime Opportunistic thieves are raiding caravan parks

    $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    premium_icon $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    News ATO found those responsible breached "due responsibility"

    How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    premium_icon How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    News During one of the hardest times for her family Karlee began walking and her...