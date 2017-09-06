22°
Ghost tour's slur on Gold Coast icon Sir Bruce Small

Sir Bruce, despite his public image, didn’t drink.
by ANDREW POTTS, Gold Coast Bulletin

AUSTRALIA'S largest ghost tour company has been told to pull a promotion that calls Gold Coast icon Sir Bruce Small a notorious womaniser.

Lantern Ghost Tours yesterday released advertising touting Mr Gold Coast as "a notorious ladies' man who caused trouble about town, his restless soul is said to harass female staff at the (Clock) hotel" in Surfers Paradise.

Furious family and friends said the jibe was an "outrageous, slanderous, ridiculous and laughable slur" on one of the city's most important figures and should be pulled immediately.

"He was devoted to his wife, was never a skirt chaser and quite frankly was more interested in business and buildings," said developer Norm Rix, who served as a city councillor with Sir Bruce for more than a decade from the mid-1960s.

"It's quite frankly sad that a person would indicate he was that type of character at all - he had many faults, including being an egotist, but being a womaniser was not one of them.

"Sir Bruce Small is an icon who built the Gold Coast."

