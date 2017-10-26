'Giant hail' possible as BoM issues severe storm warning

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Northern Rivers. Bureau of Meteorology

THE Tweed could be in for a lashing this afternoon, after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the east coast this afternoon.

In a statement issued at 4.41pm, the bureau warned of destructive winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall for 18 forecast districts, including the Northern Rivers.

With a low pressure system heading east across the state, the forecast thunderstorms are likely to produce giant hailstones, heavy rainfall which could lead to flash-flooding and destructive winds for the coming hours.

A warning has also been issued for parts of southeast Queensland.

Already this afternoon, 4cm hail has been observed on the Mid North Coast, while 5cm hail has fallen from a thunderstorm in the Lower Hunter.

Earlier this week, Queensland's Granite Belt saw hail which was so heavy it resembled snow.

BoM has urged residents to move their car under cover and away from trees, secure loose items around the home, avoid fallen power lines, creeks and storm drains and stay indoors.

For emergency assistance in storms and floods, phone the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.