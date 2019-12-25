Giant hill waterslide open every day for school holidays

SPLASH INTO SUMMER: The famous giant hill waterslide and diving boards are open every day during the NSW school holidays from 10am – 4pm (NSW time). Murwillumbah. Picture: Supplied.

SPLASH and slide into a day of fun for the whole family at the Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre Murwillumbah this summer.

The famous giant hill waterslide and diving boards are open every day during the NSW school holidays from 10am – 4pm (NSW time).

Tweed Shire Council Manager Parks and Active Communities, Stewart Brawley said a day at TRAC was an affordable, fun and healthy way to cool off during the summer holidays.

“For a limited time, family passes are $30 if you buy online,” Mr Brawley said.

“With plenty of shade, indoor and outdoor pools, a kids’ play pool, two diving boards and our famous giant hill waterslide, TRAC is the perfect place to relax and watch the kids splash around.

“TRAC also offers wheelchair, pram and walker accessibility.

“The Starting Block Cafe has affordable and healthy meal options or you can pack your own food and enjoy lunch at the grassed picnic areas.

Mr Brawley said TRAC was also doing their bit to save water.

“Water used in our slide and play pools is recirculated and we only top up the pools when absolutely necessary,” he said.

For more information, or to buy tickets online, visit trac.tweed.nsw.gov.au/summer