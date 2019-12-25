Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPLASH INTO SUMMER: The famous giant hill waterslide and diving boards are open every day during the NSW school holidays from 10am – 4pm (NSW time). Murwillumbah. Picture: Supplied.
SPLASH INTO SUMMER: The famous giant hill waterslide and diving boards are open every day during the NSW school holidays from 10am – 4pm (NSW time). Murwillumbah. Picture: Supplied.
Entertainment

Giant hill waterslide open every day for school holidays

Jodie Callcott
25th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPLASH and slide into a day of fun for the whole family at the Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre Murwillumbah this summer.

The famous giant hill waterslide and diving boards are open every day during the NSW school holidays from 10am – 4pm (NSW time).

Tweed Shire Council Manager Parks and Active Communities, Stewart Brawley said a day at TRAC was an affordable, fun and healthy way to cool off during the summer holidays.

“For a limited time, family passes are $30 if you buy online,” Mr Brawley said.

“With plenty of shade, indoor and outdoor pools, a kids’ play pool, two diving boards and our famous giant hill waterslide, TRAC is the perfect place to relax and watch the kids splash around.

“TRAC also offers wheelchair, pram and walker accessibility.

“The Starting Block Cafe has affordable and healthy meal options or you can pack your own food and enjoy lunch at the grassed picnic areas.

Mr Brawley said TRAC was also doing their bit to save water.

“Water used in our slide and play pools is recirculated and we only top up the pools when absolutely necessary,” he said.

For more information, or to buy tickets online, visit trac.tweed.nsw.gov.au/summer

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to grab a coffee and supplies on Christmas Day

        premium_icon Where to grab a coffee and supplies on Christmas Day

        News Here’s a list of all the spots on the Tweed to grab yourself a freshly brewed coffee, a bite to eat, or where to stock up on those last-minute supplies

        James Bond actor is heading Down Under

        premium_icon James Bond actor is heading Down Under

        Entertainment James Bond actor George Lazenby will visit Supanova.

        Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        premium_icon Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        Motoring NSW’s deadly holiday routes revealed as double demerit point period kicks in

        Suburban drug cook a ‘normal bloke’

        premium_icon Suburban drug cook a ‘normal bloke’

        Crime Residents in a suburban street at Banora Point say the man accused of having an...