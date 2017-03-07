27°
Giant jellyfish: Why bigger is not always better

7th Mar 2017 9:19 AM
Experts say while the sting of the jellyfish is not as bad as others it can still pack a punch. Photo: Andy Sichter
Experts say while the sting of the jellyfish is not as bad as others it can still pack a punch. Photo: Andy Sichter

BIGGER is not always better.

The Gold Coast has the claim to some of the tallest buildings on the Queensland coastline.

It's a claim the Sunshine Coast is not keen to emulate.

But now the southern Coast has another giant claim to add to its tourism bow (well, almost).

Gold Coast beachgoers are finding giant jellyfish swimming in local waters and washing up on their beaches.

Some of them are up to a metre in diameter, the ABC reports.

They have been found in tidal creeks and on the sand at Tallebudgera beach.

While parents with kids probably aren't delighted by the new attraction, one person is.

Jellyfish expert Dr Lisa-Ann Gershwin told the ABC the species, known as cyanea barkeri, is her "baby".

"I actually named and classified that species in 2010, but I haven't seen in that big yet," she told ABC Gold Coast.

"I'm very impressed at how big my baby has become."

News Corp Australia

