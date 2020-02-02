Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

Aussie pair’s giant-killing run falls at final hurdle

by Richard Evans
2nd Feb 2020 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The dream Australian Open run of local hopes Max Purcell and Luke Saville has come to an end, with the American-British pairing of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury winning the doubles final in straight sets.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch
Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

 

The Australian wildcards were under pressure on serve early in Sunday's final on Rod Laver Arena, the No.11 seeds creating 10 break points in the first set.

Ram and Salisbury turned the screws in the second, breaking serve twice, to claim their first grand slam title 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour.

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2020 joe salisbury luke saville max purcell rajeev ram

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus death toll rises to 259

        Coronavirus death toll rises to 259

        Health China’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 259 and the World Health Organisation says other governments need to prepare for “domestic outbreak control”.

        Coronavirus: Second patient at Gold Coast tests positive

        Coronavirus: Second patient at Gold Coast tests positive 

        News HEALTH authorities have confirmed a second coronavirus case on the Gold Coast.

        FALL GUYS: Community leaders face fears for vital service

        premium_icon FALL GUYS: Community leaders face fears for vital service

        News Check out our video for a sneak peak of the location

        Primary captains lead by example in the Tweed

        premium_icon Primary captains lead by example in the Tweed

        News Leaders of Tweed primary schools have stepped up this week