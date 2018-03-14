Giant Slayer: Wright takes down Medina

Mikey Wright might just be the scariest name in surfing right now.

Mikey Wright might just be the scariest name in surfing right now. Ed Sloane

AUSTRALIAN surfer Mikey Wright has knocked off back-to-back world champions at the 2018 Quiksilver Pro.

After defeating reigning world champion John John Florence yesterday, the on-fire wildcard's latest victim was Brazilian stud and 2014 world champ Gabriel Medina.

Wright downed Medina 16.07 to 14.90 in round 3 this morning in style, scoring an 8.40 in the middle of the heat with some critical manoeuvres executed in the belly of his ride.

In the closing stages of their heat, with Wright looking at another big upset, Medina needed an 8.38 to overtake the underdog.

He could only manage a 7.20. The legend of Mikey Wright at this year's Quiky Pro continues to grow.

Earlier in the morning Mick Fanning also progressed through to round 4 of his last ever Quiksilver Pro, defeating Californian Conner Coffin in a thrilling contest.