The AFL has announced the Giants have been hit with a $20,000 fine for an off-field incident involving a senior member of the club.
Giants hit with $20k fine over tirade

27th Apr 2021 6:42 PM

The GWS Giants have received a $20,000 fine after an AFL investigation into a confrontation between umpires and the club's recruitment boss Jason McCartney.

The Giants were beaten by the Bulldogs in their Canberra grudge match on Friday night and reports emerged Sunday that McCartney had entered the umpires' dressing rooms and delivered a "tirade" at the whistle-blowers during the half time break.

The AFL announced Tuesday McCartney breached AFL rules in confronting the umpires when his team trailed 4-12 in the free kick count.

An AFL statement claimed McCartney has accepted responsibility and has apologised.

"We can never underestimate the impact of the actions of those at AFL level on all levels of the game," AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking said.

 

Jason McCartney went after the umpires.
"Whether you are involved in Australian football at the elite level or the community level, everyone has a responsibility to demonstrate respect towards umpires at all times.

"The rules are clear. Disrespect towards umpires has no place in our game."

On Sunday, AFL reporter Damian Barrett said the AFL was looking into McCartney's misconduct.

"Witnesses to this incident have said it was an absolute tirade as to how he was referring to certain incidents in the first half to the umpires and a few expletives might have also been issued," Barrett said on the Sunday Footy Show.

"A lot of witnesses to the situation because of the close confines of the of the two teams at Manuka Oval and also the umpires box.

"The AFL is aware of the situation, we'll be looking into it and we'll be asking for please explains I'd imagine as a result."

