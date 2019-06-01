Giants humiliate Gold Coast Suns with 83-point win in Sydney

Toby Greene of the Giants and Anthony Miles of the Suns wrestle at Giants Stadium on Saturday.

Toby Greene of the Giants and Anthony Miles of the Suns wrestle at Giants Stadium on Saturday.

GREATER Western Sydney vice-captain Stephen Coniglio gave a timely reminder of his AFL value at Giants Stadium on Saturday, where five goals from Jeremy Cameron helped the hosts hammer Gold Coast by 83 points.

Cameron, Jeremy Finlayson and Harry Himmelberg combined for 10 goals as GWS shored up their top-four spot, prevailing 19.12 (126) to 6.7 (43) in front of a crowd of 7581.

Coniglio, who comes off contract at the end of this season, was best on ground with 36 disposals, eight tackles, three clearances and three goals.

The foundation Giant has been linked to clubs in Melbourne but GWS coach Leon Cameron is confident the in-demand on-baller will pen a new deal within a month.

The Suns were in the contest at half-time, trailing by 19 points, but GWS proceeded to grow their percentage thanks to their potent multi-pronged forward line and the class of midfielders Coniglio, Josh Kelly, Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto.

The only downside for the Giants was that stars Lachie Whitfield and Toby Greene both failed to run out the game.

Whitfield suffered a painful knock to his collarbone and shoulder in the fourth quarter when he was bumped by Gold Coast midfielder David Swallow.

Whitfield emerged from the rooms towards the end of the match in good spirits - and without a sling.

"He was a little bit sore but I think he'll be fine. He's a special player, cops a lot of attention most weeks and I'm grateful he's on our side," Coniglio told Fox Footy.

Greene played no part in the fourth quarter.

Jeremy Cameron, having booted a combined total of three goals in the preceding three matches, featured prominently as the Giants booted 9.5 in a lopsided final term.

Gold Coast's Jack Bowes suffered a quad injury in the first quarter and played no further part in the match.

- AAP