Giants now a ‘power club’ says boss

GWS chief executive David Matthews says the Giants' Grand Final humiliation will not halt the momentum the club had built over the past month.

Matthews declared GWS is now an AFL "power club" and believes the unprecedented levels of support and exposure the Giants gained during the finals campaign will not fall away because of record defeat at the final hurdle.

The national TV audience for Richmond's lopsided 89-point victory was the lowest in more than 15 years, but for the previous seven days the profile of GWS ballooned.

Grand final week was spent reliving where the Giants had come from, but Matthews has called for the reminiscing to stop and the focus to switch to what the future now holds.

Matthews remains bullish about where his club is at on and off the field.

"It's been an exciting period and while (Saturday) was disappointing, we know that we've got huge momentum to continue what we've been building and I've got no doubt we'll be back here again quickly," he said.

Giants players at the club’s fan day Matt de Boer, Harry Himmelberg, Zac Williams, Jeremy Finlayson and Adam Kennedy. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Performances over the past month and to get to (the Grand Final) means there will be a steep change in every aspect of the club.

"I think we'll get more members. I was delighted with the amount of orange in the crowd.

"We want to reach a point in the next few days where we stop talking about the last eight years and start talking about what the next eight or 10 look like.

"We know we've put in the hard work to get to where we are.

"We're not the biggest club in the competition, but we're a powerful club now."

A few hundred loyal fans turned up at the Giants' family fan day at Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday and all players fronted up and posed for photos and signed autographs.

Matthews praised coach Leon Cameron for the message he delivered to heartbroken players in the wake of their 89-point demolition.

"Everybody has to care about each other in this little period," he said.

Giants fans at the GWS fan day. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GWS coach Leon Cameron addresses supporters.

"When you go through a disappointment like that, it's only footy, but we're in a competition that we want to win.

"You need a period of time where you're going to dwell on it, but that's for Leon (to manage) and I thought he spoke brilliantly to the players after the game.

"It's for him to decide what there is to learn out of the experience. What I do know, and he said this after the game, is the experience itself now that the players have had this week, they know what it's like to get to the big stage and compete for a premiership. I think it just strengthens their resolve to go further.

"… (Leon) would regard it as unfinished business. He's done a great job leading us to get to the Grand Final and he wants to lead this group to win one."