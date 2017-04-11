Giants of the sky set for big Tweed flyover

THE Tweed can get a close-up look at two Air Force giants as they fly as low as 100m over our skies tomorrow.

Two C-17A Globemaster III's from No.36 Squadron will track the coast from Hastings Point to Noosa as part of a low-level coastal training flight, offering unmatched opportunities to see the 53m long monsters in full-flight.

The Squadron regularly conducts training and operational flights over the south-east. which is a favourite for flyovers, with vantage points such as Point Danger and Fingal Headland offering unparallelled views.

The C-17A's aircrew will conduct the sorties as part of routine training in fluid trail formation.

Australian Defence Force personnel prepare to board a No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster. BEN DEMPSTER

The timings below are approximate. Actual times may vary slightly and the aircraft may vary their proximity to the coast by up to two miles in some locations.

Hasting Point, NSW - 1:30 pm

Tweed Heads, NSW - 1:40 pm

Surfers Paradise, QLD - 1:44 pm

North Stradbroke Island, QLD - 1:51 pm

Cape Moreton (North Moreton Island), QLD - 1:56 pm

Bribie, QLD - 1:59 pm

Mooloolaba, QLD - 2:03 pm

Noosa Heads, QLD - 2:06 pm

The sortie may be delayed or cancelled at short-notice, and is subject to variables such as weather, operational availability, and air traffic control.