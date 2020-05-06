Gift Mum some Tweed love this year without leaving the house

To help celebrate all the marvellous Mums this Mother’s Day, the Tweed Tourism Company has partnered with local businesses to create an online gift guide

There are gifts for now or vouchers for later. Choose from indulgent local produce and food hampers, luxurious skincare packs and even a gin cocktail kit for something Mum can enjoy right now.

Or give her something to look forward to with experience vouchers ranging from tasty food tours and tempting restaurant offers, to a relaxing holiday weekend away on a Tweed River houseboat, or at a stunning hinterland retreat.

Take a look through the great offers and find more at visitthetweed.com.au/giftguide to share some Tweed love with your Mum this year.

Future holiday getaway

Give Mum a break! A Tweed holiday that is, with a selection of accommodation from coast to country offering gift vouchers for a restorative stay away when travel is back on the cards. From luxury to laid-back, find the perfect future escape for your Mum.

Choose from a peaceful hideaway at Hillcrest Mountain View Retreat, cosy chalet vistas at ecOasis, secluded luxury at La Rocher Eco Retreat, soothing days aboard a Berger Houseboat or unwind time at North Star Holiday Resort.

Pamper hampers galore

There's a gift pack for all Mums to be found in the Tweed. Tempt the tastebuds, refresh with soothing skincare or find wellness in a pack.

Take your pick from the aptly named I Love You Mum skincare hamper from Miele D'Oro, an abundant Mavis's Kitchen Homemade hamper filled with preserves, jams and cookies, uplifting wellness packs by Tropical Fruit World, an Ink Gin cocktail kit by Husk Distillers and delicious shared set menu pack by the team at Pipit restaurant. And that's just a taste!

Bake her happy

Our artisan bakers are pulling out all stops to make Mum feel super-special this year too with gloriously indulgent cakes made with love.

There's Cubby Bakehouse's eye-popping strawberry breton shortbread stack, gorgeously styled deluxe cupcakes from Baked by Melissa, high tea delights by the fabulous folk at Flutterbies and a generous weekend breakfast pack fresh from Baked at Ancora.

Locally made goodness

Make it easy with some online ordering (check delivery time frames!) to share locally made Tweed treats with Mum.

The famous Makers & Finders Market, usually held in Murwillumbah, is now online so you can support local artisans and makers while also gifting Mum something handcrafted and completely unique.

You can also share our coastal culture, with future seaside holiday essentials by local company The Beach People, from luxe towels to picnic baskets and sweet beach umbrellas.