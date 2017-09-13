23°
Gig guide: Blues greats an Australian Idol and Scottish folk

Casey Donovan plays Coolangatta Hotel on Saturday night.
Daniel McKenzie
by

Wednesday, September 13

  • Club Banora - Lonewolf
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - David Barry 5pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Tommy Memphis & The Tremors 11am; Rob Rosenlund & Tony Jeffrey 12.30pm; Wally & The Gators 4pm; Zed 28 7.30pm

Thursday, September 14

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mike Winkworth 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Denis Warren 5.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Kingy Comedy 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Upstage 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Frocks 7.30pm

Friday, September 15

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Junction Road 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Surf Report 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Tangle 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Ned Walker 3pm; A-Team 7pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Jayne Henry 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Karl S. Williams 8.30pm; Soulcutz 12pm; The Deck - Dean Gray 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Rick Barron 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Jason Delphin 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - John Curtin 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Mark Aitken 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Buggy Brothers 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - High Tide Duo 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Denis Warren 5.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vic Kena 11am; Wild Card Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Anne Marie Lloyd 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Seven Deadly Swings 4.30pm; The Frocks 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Green Sinatras 5pm

Saturday, September 16

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kaffene 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Neil Diamond Superhits Show 8pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Chester Band 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 7pm
  • Club Banora - The Dee Jays 7.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Casey Donovan 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Magnetic Force 7pm; The Deck - Jerome Williams 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Bill Jacobi 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Nick Cunningham 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 6pm
  • Saltbar - DJ Jason 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Brett Healy Duo 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Erin 2pm; Lost Thylacines 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Gemini 7pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Vinyl on the Deck 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Soul Cutz 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Isla Grant 8.30pm; The Stage - Russell Sprout 1pm; Big Shots Duelling Pianos 4.30pm; The Frocks 9pm

Scottish folk singer Isla Grant plays Twin Towns Saturday as part of her farewell tour.
Sunday, September 17

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Wally & The Gators 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Creedence/Eagles Show 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Sarah Grant Duo 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Biggest Blondes in the Business 11am; Wayne Vitali 5pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Chain 2pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Dennis Dean 2pm
  • Cudgen Headland SLSC Barefoot Bar - Leigh James 3pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Jeff Camilleri 12pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Swamps 3pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 1pm; Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Brad Ledwidge 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Karaoke 4pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Pain Killer 1.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Sundays in the Garden 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mike Winkworth 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Funknwagnells 3pm; The Frocks 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Martin Way 2.30pm

Australian Blues legends Chain play the Coolangatta Hotel on Sunday.
Monday, September 18

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Vic Kenna 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

